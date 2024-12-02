Discover Global Network launches international transit solution

The US-based brand continues its expansion of fast, secure, and convenient alternative payments, Tap-to-Pay solutions with transit agencies and local acquiring partners in Poland, Spain, and Taiwan.

Companies like EMT Madrid, Metro de Seville, GetNet (Spain), Mennica (Poland), and New Taipei Metro (Taiwan) allow its riders to use their Discover, Diners Club International, and network alliance partner cards to make contactless payments in top international destinations, facilitating digitalisation and the faster adoption of contactless payment methods.





Commuting back on rise after pandemic bans are lifted

The global transportation industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing dozens of countries worldwide to close their borders or suspend public transportation, in an attempt to diminish the number of infestations.

As the world re-emerges in a post-pandemic 2023, all countries are now eager to welcome back tourists and are aiming to boost their digital payments systems to allow more alternative payment options, including contactless payments.

Commuting continues to change since millions of workers are now expected to come back to work, but riders request and expect more flexibility in how the pay. Thus, transit agencies are forced to adopt contactless payments at an accelerated pace, trying to limit loss and become profitable again after nearly three years of restrictions.

In 2022, almost 53% of transit transactions were conducted via contactless payments, up from just 14% in August 2020. Moreover, globally, 150 large cities are looking to adopt contactless payments for their transit travelling in 2023.





The Discover Transit Solution

Discover’s latest transit solution for international travellers provides enhanced flexibility on how riders want to pay, delivering a fast, safe, and seamless customer experiences. By accepting contactless payments from cardholders in the Discover Network, transit companies from various countries can drive volumes, lower their operating costs, and decrease the costs of fare collection, which will further boost sales and educate riders on the importance of using public transportation.

Discover’s Transit programme accepts both traditional and contactless payments and offers customisable options and services, including supporting merchant transit fare policies, pass products, white labelling, contactless payments, and payment account reference.

The company has been operating in the transit field in the US since 2012 and is integrated with major cities’ public transportation systems, including New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

Worldwide, its network is the fastest growing global payments network, counting for over 280 million cardholders, and more than 60 million merchants acceptance locations, as well as over 1.8 million ATMs and cash access locations.