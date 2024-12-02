Discover card member information compromised

To tackle this issue, Discover has made a routine filing required by the state of California whenever any company doing business in that state responds to a cybersecurity incident involving more than 500 residents.

Discover Financial Services learned that on August 13, 2018, an undisclosed number of Discover card accounts might have been part of a data breach according to sample notices filed on January 25, 2019, with the California Attorney Generals office.

Although there is no info regarding the number of individuals affected by this data breach, Discover chose to issue new cards for all the customers that might have had their card information swiped in the attack.

The breach notification says that the cards’ company is “issuing you a new card with a new security code and expiration date to reduce the possibility of fraud on your account. Remember, if your account does experience fraud, youre never responsible for unauthorized purchases on your Discover card.”

In response to this incident, Discover issued a statement by replying to a BleepingComputer tweet: “We can confirm this incident did not involve any Discover systems and we are forwarding this to the appropriate parties for review. Were aware of a possible merchant data breach & are monitoring accounts. Our members can rest assured they’re never responsible for unauthorized purchases on their Discover card accounts”.