Discover and JAGGAER launch B2B payments solution

The new B2B payments solution is leveraging spend management capabilities from the JAGGAER One platform and the trusted global infrastructure and settlement capabilities from the Discover Global Network.

The Discover Global Network will support payments on JAGGAER One Platform’s vast network of more than 2000 customers and 4 million suppliers in 70 countries. Discover will work with JAGGAER to bring virtual card numbers as a solution in early 2020 followed by other payment method options later that year. The new payment capabilities will allow for the ability to process payments in one system rather than having to manage multiple procurement systems.

JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay e-procurement solutions with advanced spend analytics, sourcing, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, savings tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE.