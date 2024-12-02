Discount stores support contactless transactions increase in UK

The latest Barclaycard Contactless Spending Index reveals the amount spent by Barclaycard customers using contactless technology in the UK has multiplied 2.7 times in 2016, with usage increasing 173% by value and 112% by volume. The take-up of contactless transactions is highest among Britain’s silver spenders (those aged over 60) with the number using the technology up 114% more than any other age group, totalling more users than people aged 18-25.

Men and women are adopting contactless in equal measure, with usage rising 67% for both since the limit increased from GBP 20 to GBP 30 (USD 26.38-USD 39.57) in September 2015. The average amount Barclaycard customers spend in each single transaction has also jumped, rising 29% from GBP 6.77 to GBP 8.70 (USD 8.93-USD 11.47).

Discount stores are witnessing the biggest increase in contactless payments with a 736% rise, followed by hardware stores (557%), service stations (210%), drinking places (209%), gift card and novelty shops (197%), hotels, motels and resorts (196%), supermarkets (122%), clubs (114%), beer, wine and liquor shops (108%) and department stores (107%).

In terms of regional usage, London remains ahead of the rest of the country with almost 39% of all card transactions of GBP 30 and under now paid with contactless.

Glasgow has seen the biggest climb in contactless usage with 291% so far this year compared to 2015, followed by Blackpool with 288%, Edinburgh (269%), Cardiff (263%), Hull (261%), Newcastle (258%), Birmingham (247%), Liverpool (245%), Northampton (242%) and Oxford with 227%. London saw a rise of 116%.