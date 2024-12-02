DirectBuy expands agreement with FTNI for US and Canada

DirectBuy has expanded its use of FTNI’s cloud-based receivables processing platform, ETran, to process and manage all online merchandise order transactions for DirectBuy in the US and Canada.

The launch of ETran to support online merchandise transactions enables DirectBuy to process and manage online credit card purchases on behalf of DirectBuy locations throughout the US and Canada. ETran also delivers DirectBuy the ability to accept online credit card payments for various other monthly and annual receivables.

FTNI’s ETran solution is a cloud-based, single-source payments platform and data warehouse ideal for businesses with one or many locations, payment channels, divisions or brands.