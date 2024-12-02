Direct-to-mobile-wallet service launches to Kenya and Niger

Customers are now able to send money directly from any Boss Revolution money transfer retailer in the US to any Airtel Money account in either country.

Recipients will receive funds in their Airtel Money account. They can use those funds to pay bills with many of Kenyas and Nigers utilities and retailers, to make transfers to other Airtel Money accounts, or to pick-up cash at over 10,000 locations throughout Kenya and over 6,700 throughout Niger.

Kenya disbursement locations include ABC Bank, Chase Bank, Co-Op Bank, Equity Bank, Family Bank, Naivas Supermarket, Nakumatt Supermarkets, Rafiki Bank, Total Service Stations, Tuskys Supermarkets, Uchumi Supermarkets and Ukwala Supermarkets.

Niger disbursement locations include Ecobank, Sonibank, Banque Atlantique, BSIC, BIN, BAGRI, Orabank, Asusu, Tanaadi, Capital Finance, Petroleum Stations Total and Oriba.

The new direct-to-mobile-wallet service is a collaborative effort of IDT, Bharti Airtel (operator of the Airtel Money service) and ImpalaPay to make international money transfer to Africa more convenient.

IDT, through its flagship Boss Revolution international money transfer service, offers international money transfer via a payment network of over 67,000 locations in 44 countries around the world.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa.

ImpalaPay, a FinTech Company, is a mobile money aggregator serving 20 African countries.