Direct carrier billing service available on Google Play via Optus Australia

Optus users will be enabled to purchase items from the Google Play Store on their smartphone or tablet and have the charges added automatically to their monthly phone bill.

The service is compatible with most Google Play content including music, games, TV shows, digital magazines, in-app purchases and ebooks. The charges are limited to a maximum amount of USD 200 per month and USD 50 per transaction.

Customers can set up a monthly spending limit and add a pin for additional security and can also cancel transactions and receive a full refund up to 15 minutes after making any purchase.