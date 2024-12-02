Diners Club Peru partners with BPC

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing good quality services to its customers, Diners Club Peru has consolidated transactions of payment networks such as Nubiz and Izipay and will soon launch BBVA. The current process involves onboarding POS, configuring rules for clearance and settlement for each Network, processing transactions for those networks, and generating report files – with more than 1.6 million terminals configured and 120,000+ transactions processed daily.











The first phase of the partnership is aimed at improving Diners Club Peru's current business line, which involves processing transactions for acquiring networks. BPC will work with Diners Club Peru to improve the process of uploading and onboarding merchants sent by the networks, enhancing efficiency and user-friendliness. Implementing the SmartVista Fraud system is the next step, strengthening the company's fraud detection technology and enabling Diners Club Peru to become an acquiring network.

Executives from Diners Club said this implementation has been a great effort to continue advancing in the market, which marks a new stage in the development of Diners Club Peru. Now they are starting a new phase, and will deliver more value to the payment system together, so they can continue to grow.

BPC’s officials stated that they are happy to have been chosen as Diners Club Peru's technology partner and to help them achieve their goals. This partnership has the aim of continuing to add victories that make a difference in Diners Club Peru's business in the country.

Diners Club Peru is the issuer of the Diners and Discover card brands dedicated to high-net-worth Peruvians. The company has issued over 270,000 cards and has an acquiring network of over 1,600,000 merchants.





What does BPC do?

Founded in 1996, BPC has transformed over the years to deliver innovative and proven solutions which fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping or moving in both urban and rural areas, bridging real life and the digital world.

With 350 customers across 100 countries globally, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players ranging from tier one banks to neobanks, payment service providers (PSPs) to large processors, ecommerce giants to start-up merchants, and government bodies to local hail riding companies.

BPC’s SmartVista suite comprises modern banking, commerce, and mobility solutions including digital banking, ATM & switching, payments processing, card and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities solutions.