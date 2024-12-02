Diners Club International and Checkout.com sign ecommerce merchant acquiring agreement

This arrangement is part of Discover Global Network’s overall strategy to work with payment solution providers like Checkout.com to help drive increased acceptance. Checkout.com, which works with ecommerce merchants worldwide, will add acceptance of Discover, Diners Club and alliance partner cards to its payments processing services portfolio.

Discover Global Network is the third largest payments network in the world and processes a large amount of online volume. With more than 35 million merchant acceptance locations and one million ATM and cash access locations across 185 countries and territories, Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

Checkout.com enables ecommerce merchants to connect all the payments options they need to their website. By offering online shoppers their preferred payment method, merchants can extend their reach globally and increase their sales. Checkout.com’s aim is to simplify payments so that merchants can focus on growing their business.