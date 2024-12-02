DIMOCO unveils carrier billing market figures for Hungary

Report highlights include: 10.74 million mobile subscriber base is split between three mobile network operators: T-Mobile with a market share of 46 %, Telenor with 29.3 % % and Vodafone with 24.7 %.

While only 11.8 % of adults own a credit card, Hungary boasts a mobile handset penetration of 109.3 %, according to recent data from Juniper Research.

The European market reports a conversion rate for carrier billing first-time transactions at 77 % and jumps up to 88 % for second-time transactions.

According to DIMOCO’s research Hungary is one of the most important carrier billing markets in Europe, with strong traction in ticket purchases and online dating services and additional digital content segments, including publishing and gaming, are expected to increase in the coming years.