DIMOCO rolls out direct carrier billing service in Italy

Founded in 2000, DIMOCO is a European mobile payment and messaging provider. The company enables business customers to bill digital content via mobile operator payment and to reach their target group via text messaging. The company’s mobile payment infrastructure covers 1 billion mobile subscribers in 32 countries, whereas mobile messages can be sent worldwide.

In recent news, DIMOCO has entered an agreement with Slovenian network operator Si.mobil to launch a direct carrier billing service for the latter’s customers.