DIMOCO PSP becomes a licensed Mastercard merchant acquirer

As an independent and licensed merchant acquirer, DIMOCO integrates credit card acceptance and payment processing with a single contract, connection, and settlement. The membership approval process with other schemes are ongoing, and finalisation is to be expected in Q4 2019.

Since its foundation in 2016, the company has developed into a PSD2 compliant payment institution and payment service provider.

Besides its acquiring services, DIMOCO works with ecommerce merchants to offer a payment methods mix out of a portfolio of over 100 alternative payment options such as carrier billing, online bank transfers, SEPA direct debit, cryptocurrencies, and other global and local payment methods.