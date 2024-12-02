DIMOCO Payments partners with STS





Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to optimise and develop the overall landscape of carrier billing for customers and clients in the region of Poland, as it represented an important milestone in the evolution of mobile payments within the iGaming sector of transactions.

Both companies will focus on establishing an open and transparent communication for customers, in order to meet their needs, preferences, and demands, as well as improve their overall experience. At the same time, DIMOCO Payments and STS are expected to optimise the way users engage with sports betting services, as well as the overall mobile payment industry of the region.







DIMOCO Payments’ recent strategy of development

Payment company DIMOCO Payments announced multiple contributions and developments in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, officials from the company elaborated on carrier billing and its reputation, offering detailed insights into its main benefits and paint points that were based on different jurisdictions. In the interview held by The Paypers, DIMOCO Payments also provided information on how Europe represented a highly digitalised region, with several different payment methods being available to cater to a broad audience, for both banked and underbanked customers alike.

As Carrier billing (CB) held an important position within Europe’s payment landscape, the payment option also found a niche, and it represented a preferred choice for several digital transactions. At the same time, its success and efficiency were down to its accessibility, sustainability, and security for microtransactions, while also cultivating trust and loyalty among customers. DIMOCO Payments also detailed on the overall adoption of CB, the benefits of its core solutions, as well as what can partners and clients expect from the future of carrier billing.

Earlier in September 2023, DIMOCO Payments appeared in the Payment Methods Report 2023 published by The Paypers, an 8th edition of the publication which provided the readers with the latest trends in payment preferences. Around the world, companies and firms aimed to provide secure and efficient customer experiences by using white-labelled services, as e-wallets continued to grow in popularity, especially in the region of Asia.

DIMICO Payments, alongside Edgar, Dunn & Company, and Kapronasia, appeared in the section of the report that focuses on the potential of tap-to-pay payments, which aimed to drive not only digitalisation, but also financial inclusion and an improved way to pay.



