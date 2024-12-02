DIMOCO merges payment entities under DIMOCO Payments

The synergy opportunities of bundling payment expertise of both DIMOCO entities, namely those of a carrier billing vendor and a payment service provider, enables the company to secure its future as a payment company, according to the press release.

One single DIMOCO contract now connects merchants to over 100 payment methods, including credit cards and carrier billing, for advanced ecommerce and mcommerce. The company, founded in 2000, is a regulated payment company and holds a payment service license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA).

DIMOCO Payments enables merchants to accept payment for digital and non-digital goods by providing flexible APIs, connecting consumers to payment methods in the European Economic Area (EEA) and worldwide.







