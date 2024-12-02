DIMOCO expands direct carrier billing coverage to Turkey

Following the expansion, web content can be billed via direct carrier billing at Turkcell, Vodafone and AVEA in Turkey.

At DIMOCO, web content can be billed as one-off and subscription service. To pay via their mobile network operators’ invoice, users need to confirm their payment transaction via SMS or Web2SMS flow.

Founded in 2000, DIMOCO is a European mobile payment and messaging provider. The company enables business customers to bill digital content via mobile operator payment and to reach their target group via text messaging. The company’s mobile payment infrastructure covers 1 billion mobile subscribers in 32 countries, whereas mobile messages can be sent worldwide.

In April 2014, DIMOCO rolled out a new service for billing digital content via direct carrier billing in Italy.