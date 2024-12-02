DIMOCO announces Smarcom AG acquisition

The company plans to expand its European market leadership through addressing the European-wide vending operator market to connect their vending machines to the payment method Direct Carrier Billing.

Swiss company Smarcom AG, which already enables Swiss consumers to purchase vending machine goods, such as snacks and soft drinks, with their mobile devices, will be renamed in DIMOCO Vending AG.

The agreement shall be effective retroactively as of 1 January 2018.

DIMOCO is a European-wide regulated payment institute for Direct Carrier Billing and holds a payment service license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), passported to all 28 EU member states.