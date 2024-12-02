DIMOCO acquires Onebip SpA to boost carrier billing market in Europe

The purchase of Onebip SpA from its former shareholder Neomobile SpA, further increases DIMOCOs market share in the European carrier billing market. The two companies will continue their partnership to strengthen their position both in Europe and Latin America.

Neomobile, the former shareholder of Onebip SPA, will focus more on digital entertainment, its main business, and leaving behind the mobile payment segment.

More than that, the acquisition will provide customers with access to one of Europes largest mobile payment markets and will make inroads into major Latin American markets, such as Brazil and Mexico, according to the company.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DIMOCO has agreed to use Onebips existing payment hub and engineering staff to provide high-quality services to international merchants. Onebips clients will continue to receive the same quality of service they have come to expect.

What` more, Onebip is now a wholly owned subsidiary of DIMOCO Europe and employs 15 people in the city of Milan. It will be renamed to DIMOCO Italy SpA, which will continue to use Onebip as a product brand. The post-merger integration is in process and will take place over the next few weeks.

DIMOCO is a payment institute for carrier billing enabling almost 1 billion European subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and aggregators with their mobile devices which are charged via the operators billing system.

Neomobile is a mobile commerce company, operating on a global level, focused on digital entertainment both for mobile and web.

Onebip was founded in 2005. They offer mobile payments services via carrier billing service for digital merchants.