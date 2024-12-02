Dimebox, Vantiv to open local US payment processing for cards and ACH eCheck

Dimebox now has access to all card types that Vantiv supports, including Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Discover, and is able to expand the processing functionalities into the growing ecommerce and payments landscape of North America.

In addition to the ecommerce channel, Dimebox has built an Importer feature, which aggregates transactional, settlement, chargeback and fraud data from POS, MOTO and ecommerce channels and imports this data into one single platform. This provides an overview of all the transaction information associated with merchants. By aggregating all data into one single platform, Dimebox enables merchants or PSPs to offer an omnichannel experience to their customers.

Earlier in January 2018, Vantiv announced the completion of Worldpay Group’s acquisition, a payments company which processes payments in 146 countries and 126 currencies. For more information about Dimebox and Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of these companies in our dedicated, industry-specific company database.