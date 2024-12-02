Dimebox releases new UI with data visualization capabilities

The new release allows users to interactively explore billions of data records, without sacrificing performance. Dimebox is the first payments platform to leverage GPU technology for payment data aggregation and presentation.

Dimebox provides white-label payment technology to financial institutions globally. Solutions such as transaction processing, fraud prevention, and data analytics are all offered through one API, within a unified payment platform.

With the new UI, clients of Dimebox benefit from the platform’s infinitely-scalable data visualization capabilities. The non-modal structure of the UI includes large-scale representations like graphs and tables, and detail panes containing all elements of a given item, accessible concurrently in the same view.

In addition to its data visualization capabilities, the UI supports all the features of the comprehensive API, including customer management, a payment terminal for mail-order and telephone-order transactions, extensive transaction reporting, and a full suite of administrative tools.