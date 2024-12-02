Dimebox integrates pan-European acquirer SIX Payment Services

SIX Payment Services is a Switzerland-based pan-European acquirer and a Europe-based card transaction processors, active in Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg. The integration allows the processing and automatic technical reconciliation of Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, Diners Club and JCB card transactions via the unified Dimebox API layer.

In addition to payment processing and reconciliation, the integration serves to fuel Dimebox’s proprietary fraud prevention, data analytics, billing and settlement functionalities.

For more information about Dimebox, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.