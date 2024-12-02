Dimebox integrates credit and debit card operator Cielo

As part of the agreement, Dimebox will facilitate installment-based payments in Brazil, a payments functionality that is widely used in LATAM, representing 80% of all online transactions in Brazil, according to the press release.

Cielo will provide Dimebox with the ability to accept and process payments of the domestic Brazilian card schemes Elo, Aura and Hipercard, as well as the international card brands Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Diners Club International, and JCB.

In addition to opening up access to local card schemes, the integration enables Dimebox to offer Boleto Bancário, a local Brazilian cash-based and post payment system that is attractive for the Brazilians with no bank account.

