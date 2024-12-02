Digital wallets Wa! and Fivory enable customer experience in France

The app is intended to help meet the strategic goals of digitising commerce and making life easier for customers. Crédit Mutuel, Auchan, Mastercard, Oney and Total have also joined the project.

Banks and retailers alike have realised that it is now absolutely essential to be able to offer new purchasing experiences and properly manage the customer relationships which result, and have therefore grasped this need and are now testing out mobile payments and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions.

Both Fivory and Wa! were designed to meet the specific needs arising from the new consumer behaviour by digitising both payments and the various stages of the purchasing journey, regardless of which distribution channel is used. Going forward, the new unified app will enable the customer to pay, with just a single movement, for his/her purchases both in-store and on the Internet, with the guarantee of still being able to claim their usual personal loyalty benefits plus coupons, special offers, etc., and also to make use of new mobile payment services, including peer to peer money transfers and an invoice settlement facility.

Since the two initiatives were launched, they have received the support and affiliation of a number of leading retail groups, including Auchan, Carrefour and Total, plus independent traders and other partners such as direct sales firms, events specialists and charity organisations.

A new brand name is scheduled to be released by the end of 2016 and the new app is expected to be available in early 2017.