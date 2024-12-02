Digital wallet Kuady expands into Bulgaria

The digital wallet app has recently launched, being available for clients in Peru and Chile as of the beginning of July 2024, with further expansion in Latin America, Europe, and Africa planned. The current Bulgarian team will mainly focus on the continued development of the recently launched digital wallet’s capabilities. Moreover, the team is prepared to provide technical support and includes professionals in identity verification, fraud detection, and investigations.





More about Kuady’s expansion in Bulgaria

The Eastern European country was recognised as a blend of tech talent and fintech operational expertise, with plenty of future expansion possibilities in the field. Moreover, Bulgaria represents the ideal hub for key product development activities, operations, and strategic alliances.

Kuady’s office in Bulgaria is a joint venture with PayRetailers, a renowned payment processor in LATAM and Africa. Although the company has activated as an incubator and investor, PayRetailers and Kuady are independent brands. PayRetailers allows its customers to connect with a wide network of local payment methods and seamlessly accept payments or settle funds, all in one platform.





What you further need to know about Kuady

The digital wallet app allows end-customers to user their account and card on merchant sites and stores. At the same time, merchants can integrate Kuady as a unique payment solution through a simple and single API, promoting digitalisation and financial inclusion.

Launched earlier in July 2024, the app aims to become an important player in the digital wallet industry, providing end-class financial management for merchants and users worldwide. Its interface is innovative and user-friendly, and the app provides diverse payment methods and a range of additional benefits for both merchants and users.