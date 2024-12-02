Digital wallet Freecharge supports payments for Meru cab rides

Users can now link their Freecharge wallet on Meru’s app, with the fare being auto debited from the wallet on the completion of the ride. This partnership has enabled over 20,000 Meru cabs across 24 cities in India to accept payment through Freecharge. With this partnership, Freecharge aims to influence daily habits of commuters to move from cash to digital payments.

Recently, Freecharge announced that customers can complete recharges and pay bills using Microsoft’s voice-based smart assistant Cortana.