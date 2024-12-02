Digital transformation is business critical for UK retailers, IR study finds

The research jointly conducted by InternetRetailing and Greenlight Commerce suggests that 90% of retailers across the IRUK Top500 are conscious of the need for digital transformation in their business.

45% of Top500 retailers consider themselves well on the way with their digital transformation processes, while 31% think of themselves as being at least underway, the research also finds.

The customers are at the core of this digital transformation process that takes place for the majority of retailers, with 51% of retailers logging this as their primary driver. The second biggest driver at 32% is competitors. Third comes the board.

The main issue is represented by bringing together the front-end experience of a website digitally transformed to meet the demands of digital consumers and the back-end technology stack needed to deliver it, according to the CEO of Greenlight Commerce cited by InternetRetailing.

The speed of technology change combined with changing demand from consumers moving at an accelerating pace make this the biggest problem for 49% retailers. Lack of integration and costs are also up there (33% and 39%, respectively). Combined, these challenges are not inconsiderable, but overcoming them is fundamental to digital transformation.