Digital Single Market: EU-wide consultations on online platforms, geo-blocking launched

Views expressed and information gathered will help the Commission assess the need for, or prepare initiatives as part of the Digital Single Market Strategy and the Internal Market Strategy for Goods and Services.

The consultation on geo-blocking and other forms of geographically-based restrictions will gather opinions on unjustified commercial barriers which prevent from buying and selling products and services within the EU. It covers, for example, customers who are charged different prices or offered a different range of goods depending on where they live, but it does not cover copyright-protected content and content licensing practices.To answer this public consultation, click here.

The second consultation will look at the economic role of online platforms, which include search engines, social media, video sharing website and app stores, among others. It will also explore the liability of intermediaries as regards illegal content hosted online and how to improve the free flow of data in the EU and to build a European Cloud. It will look as well into the possibilities and potential issues raised by the rise of the collaborative economy. To answer this public consultation, click here.

The Commission wants to hear from citizens, manufacturers, retailers (especially SMEs), right holders, data and cloud service providers and users, as well as all those involved in the collaborative economy. Both consultations will run until late December 2015 (for a 12 weeks period starting on the date on when consultations texts are published in all official languages).