Digital services and software companies EVRY and Tieto merge into TietoEVRY

The new entity will have combined revenue of EUR 3 billion and a team of 24,000 people.

Both EVRY and Tieto serve customers across the world but have the strongest presence in the Nordics markets, in industries like healthcare, fintech, welfare etc. They offer digital consulting, industry software, advanced cloud and infrastructure services.

The new company will be headquartered in Espoo, Finland, while the corporate and management functions are expected to be distributed across Oslo, Stockholm, and Espoo. The parties expect the merger to be completed in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020.