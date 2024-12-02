Digital River to provide Apple Pay support via its mPOS solution

This hardware and software solution, which is designed for small to mid-sized businesses, is set to use NFC-based ‘tap and pay’ or ‘wave’ payment acceptance. The mPOS solution is also set to support magnetic stripe, EMV (chip-and-PIN) transactions, and contactless credit and debit card payments.

The Digital River World Payments mPOS solution is designed to enable small businesses to leverage a number ofmPOS options. Using the solution’s mobile app and Bluetooth-enabled payment terminal, merchants are set to be able to expand the ways they can accept payments. In addition, the tablet version of the solution supports a Bluetooth-enabled cash drawer and thermal printer, and provides an inventory functionality, enabling merchants to add photos of products and UPC codes.

Digital River World Payments’ mPOS API is also available for developers who wish to integrate EMV and contactless payment functionalities into their applications.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

For more information about Digital River, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.