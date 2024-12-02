Digital River to be acquired by Siris Capital Group

The group is led by private equity company Siris Capital in a transaction valued at approximately USD 840 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Siris will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Digital River for USD 26.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 50% over the closing price on October 23, 2014, and 67% over Digital River’s volume weighted average share price during the 90 days ended October 23, 2014.

Under the terms of the agreement, Digital River may solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties during a 45-day “go-shop” period, following the date of execution of the merger agreement.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

For more information about Digital River, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.