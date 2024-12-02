Digital River provides Rosetta Stone with global ecommerce solution

Through the Digital River ecommerce solution, Rosetta Stone’s software can be purchased as single-use downloads and subscriptions in 6- and 12-month increments. Digital River also is supporting installment plans in Brazil.

Through Digital River World Payments, Digital River offers online merchants more than 180 international and local payment options, and over 170 transaction and display currencies. In 2013, the company processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions. Digital River has offices in US, Asia, Europe and South America.

