Digital River provides global e-commerce services for ArenaNet

Under the agreement, Digital River is enabling an online store to support the e-commerce experience of ArenaNets Guild Wars 2, one of the growing MMOs with more than 3 million games sold. In the new store, Digital River is managing digital game purchases for the heroic and deluxe editions as well as sales of official strategy guides. In addition, Digital River is managing in-game purchases of Guild Wars 2 virtual currency, called Gems.

Digital River tailored the in-store and in-game e-commerce solution to meet the purchasing preferences of the broad demographic of Guild Wars 2 players. The e-commerce platform offers gamers general payment options, including major credit cards and PayPal, as well as regionally preferred payment methods, such as the ELV in Germany. Gamers also can redeem Guild Wars 2 point of sale activation (POSA) cards, commonly called Gem Cards, which are an alternative payment type. Gem Cards are bought in brick-and-mortar stores and include a digital key or code that can be redeemed through the Guild Wars 2 in-game store during game play. Players use Gems during game play to buy a selection of costumes, color dyes and boosts, among other things, to enhance the gaming experience.

Digital River provides e-commerce services, builds and manages online businesses for software and game publishers, consumer electronics manufacturers, distributors, online retailers and affiliates. The company’s platform offers site development and hosting, order management, fraud management, export controls, tax management, physical and digital product fulfillment, multi-lingual customer service, reporting and strategic marketing services.

