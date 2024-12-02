Digital River partners Tenfu Tenmax to provide global payment services

Tenmax is using the Digital River World Payments solution to support its global expansion plans and offer localised payments across Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Russia and the US. The Digital River solution will offer Tenmax customers online credit card and local payments.

The Digital River World Payments solution enables merchants to process online payments using more than 200 international and local payment options, and over 170 currencies. Built for risk mitigation, the solution also offers a wide range of services that support the complete payment lifecycle.

These include checkout page optimisation, real-time fraud detection, solutions to manage PCI exposure and currency risk, as well as advanced back-office reconciliation services and business intelligence tools. In 2014, Digital River processed more than USD 35 billion in online transactions.