Digital River partners Net Distribution Services for Indian expansion

The partnership will enable global merchants to offer preferred payment methods and local customer support services for branded online stores dedicated to the sale of products in India. In combination with NDS, Digital River can offer merchants a local alternative to online marketplaces in India.

Together, the companies launched a localised online store for Trend Micro, a provider of security software and solutions. Through the store, shoppers from India will be able to access over 80 domestic payment methods, purchase and download software to PCs, tablets and mobile devices, as well as access local customer support and order processing services.

NDS has been building and operating branded online stores for both global enterprises as well as local brands. NDS offers local reseller and merchant services, enabling companies to leverage the branded ecommerce channel in India and target consumers directly through the web, mobile and phone.