Digital River partners Ctrip to allow Asian consumer travel services to China with credit cards

Ctrip is using the Digital River World Payments solution to process credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay on its Singapore website, chinaretailnews.com reports. Before the end of 2015, Ctrip intends to extend the Digital River solution to its Korean website to support local credit card transactions and wire transfers.

Ctrip provides more than 141 million registered members with comprehensive travel services. These services include mobile applications, hotel reservations, flight ticketing, package tours, corporate travel management, train ticketing and a destination guide, each integrated with online and offline resources for a complete travel service chain.