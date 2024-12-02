Digital River, Morinda team up for payments solution

As per the agreement, Morinda will be using the Digital River World Payments solution to build a localized European payments program that supports online sales of its products across Russia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The Digital River solution will offer Morinda customers online credit card payments in seven different local currencies, including Russian RUB, Hungarian HUF, Latvian LVL, Lithuanian LTL, Polish PLN, Romanian RON and Czech CZK.

Through Digital River World Payments, Digital River offers online merchants more than 180 international and local payment options, and over 170 transaction and display currencies. In 2013, the company processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions. Digital River has offices in US, Asia, Europe and South America.

