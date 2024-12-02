Digital River launches SMB payment solution into the UK

The solution offers small and medium enterprises, commerce providers, systems integrators and developers access to credit card processing capabilities for Visa, MasterCard and Maestro cards in EUR and GBP.

The Digital River SMB payments solution offers several features for companies in the UK, including the ability to leverage payments tools that include recurring billing, batch processing, data import services, virtual terminal, tokenization, fraud and authentication tools, and a developer portal.

Recently, Volusion, an e-commerce provider for small and medium enterprises, integrated the Digital River SMB Payments solution with its commerce platform. The integration is designed to enable independent operators of Volusion e-shops to launch online card processing capabilities in the UK.

The SMB solution already supports more than 17,000 merchants and partners in Canada.

Through Digital River World Payments, Digital River offers online merchants more than 180 international and local payment options, and over 170 transaction and display currencies. In 2013, the company processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions. Digital River has offices in US, Asia, Europe and South America.

