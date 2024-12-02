Digital River expands its global partner network

The expansion includes the introduction of a marketing ecosystem, a payment program, and a strategic alliance program. Designed to extend the capabilities of Digital River’s SaaS-based commerce platform, the three new partner programs offer online merchants access to complementary digital marketing technologies and services, global payments options and support, as well as preferred system integrators and digital agency partners.

Digital River’s partner network allows merchants to integrate solutions and complementary technologies via pre-built, plug-and-play configurations and referral relationships.

Among the recent partner additions are SheerID, a provider of eligibility verification solutions, Translations.com, a privately held provider of language services and translation-related technologies and Yandex.Money, a Russian electronic payment service.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

Digital River is headquartered in the US, Asia, Europe and South America.