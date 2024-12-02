Digital River expands Brazil payment offering through agreement with EBANX

The joint Digital River and EBANX offering will provide companies of all sizes a solution for processing local online payments, including installments, in Brazil.

The joint solution also enables online merchants to:

• set up and start processing online payments in Brazil through a direct API or a hosted payment page;

• increase authorization and conversion rates by accepting local payment options, including Boleto Bancario and cards;

• gain access to payments tools that include online payment processing and authorization, recurring billing and batch processing.

Digital River offers merchants entering Brazil three different business models that can evolve with their payment processing needs. The company leverages its own local entities to serve as a reseller for businesses that don’t have a local presence in Brazil, offers a payment gateway for merchants with their own local entities, and now provides an integrated offering through the partnership with EBANX.

Digital River has been facilitating payments in Brazil as a reseller and payments gateway since 2007.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

