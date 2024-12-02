Digital River enters new strategic alliances for business expansion

Through these partnerships, Digital River is extending the value of its SaaS-based commerce solution, allowing clients to add specialized, third-party consulting services and web content management (WCM) system technologies.

As part of Digital River’s Global Partner Network, Rauxa and Slalom Consulting will combine Digital River’s enterprise commerce platform with business services and technology capabilities. Rauxa will facilitate pre-built integrations between Digital River’s platform and third-party WCM technologies. Slalom Consulting will provide implementations and integrations that extend Digital River’s platform, including its commerce business infrastructure (CBI), to companies expanding their commerce operations into new geographies. Digital River’s CBI manages and takes on the risk of multi-national taxation, global payments, export controls, and other regulatory compliance requirements.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

