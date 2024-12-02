Digital River enters agreements to expands its global partner network

Digital River thus partnered a provider of real-time eligibility verification solutions, SheerID, language services and translation-related technologies provider Translations.com and Yandex.Money electronic payment service.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

In recent news, Digital River has entered a partnership with US-based Bitcoin payment processor Coinbase to enable payment in the digital currency.

