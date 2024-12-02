Digital River and Payoneer offer more global payment options to merchants

Payoneer connects businesses and professionals worldwide through its cross-border payments platform. It supports mass payouts and fund transfers in over 150 currencies through various payment methods, including global bank transfers, prepaid debit cards, local e-wallets, and international checks.

Through the partnership, Payoneer’s technology will complement the Digital River World Payments solution, which comprises a wide range of services that support the complete payment solution. Aside from international payment processing, the Digital River World Payments solution includes checkout page optimisation, advanced back-office reconciliation services and business intelligence tools, as well as solutions to manage PCI exposure and currency risk.