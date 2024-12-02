Digital River and Klarna enter online payments agreements

As per the partnership, Digital River will add Klarna Invoice to its portfolio of online payment options in Europe, including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

As part of another agreement, Klarna is using the Digital River World Payments solution to process consumers’ credit card and online bank transfer payments through Digital River’s international payment gateway.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013. It has 15 million users and 15,000 merchants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The company has raised USD 250 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, DST and General Atlantic.

Digital River is a global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The company is also active in SaaS commerce, payments and marketing services. In 2013, Digital River processed more than USD 30 billion in online transactions, connecting B2B and B2C digital products and cloud service companies as well as branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels.

For more information about Digital River, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.