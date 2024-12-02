Digital River, ACI join forces across Latin America, Europe

The partnership has activated additional bank connections, payment features and alternative payment types to expand the mix of regional payment options that Digital River World Payments offers its merchants.

Cross-border ecommerce is expected to reach USD 300 billion by 2018. Many companies are unprepared to meet the needs of the global online shopper, which includes making it easier for them to shop outside their home country by offering an optimal mix of locally preferred payment options at checkout.

