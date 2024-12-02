Digital platforms still troublesome for online shoppers

According to the report, based on the surveying of 1,200 retailers from eight countries and 12,000 consumers from 12 major markets, 47% of shoppers reported problems with shipping, returns, lost products and miscalculated duties and taxes during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Shoppers in Asia were the most irritated consumers, with 73% in India, 64% in China and 58% in South Korea. In the US, 36% of online shoppers experienced problems, up five points from 2016.

In 2017, 94% of consumers made an online purchase from a retailer in their own country, and more than 33% of consumers make online purchases at least once per week.

About two-thirds of online shoppers use marketplaces to search for products. Nearly half used search engines, 40% went to retail websites, 24% employed social media and 23% made use of mobile apps.

When it comes to shipping, 75% of consumers preferred free shipping with longer delivery times, compared with 25% who would choose to pay for faster shipments.

And very important is the fact that 40% of shoppers worldwide bought online and picked up orders in stores, compared with 28% who did so in 2016. In the US, 46% tried that feature, compared with 27% in 2016.

Regarding the favored payment options for international purchases, in the US, 40% preferred credit cards; 32% picked e-wallets.

Online shoppers that made international purchases (70%) said 62% of their international purchases and 59% of their domestic transactions take place on online marketplaces, compared with those on retailer websites. The trend is most common in China, Germany, India and Japan.