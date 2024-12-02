Digital payment platform Yedpay expands to ASEAN

The three partnerships represent the connection between Yedpay and financial markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, and ASEAN region, showing the company's future direction and its ambition to expand globally.











Details about each partnership

The cooperation between Yedpay and Thailand's Venture Cap is based on cross-border remittance and e-wallet channels, establishing a data quantification trading platform, and jointly introducing cutting-edge payment technology to Thailand and the ASEAN region.

The collaboration between Yedpay and Easylink will jointly provide a compliant, legal, safe, and convenient cross-border remittance solution. The new 24/7 instant remittance system allows users to access various electronic payment accounts, use credit cards and e-wallets for value-added remittance, and remit to the global UnionPay accounts through the UnionPay Global Express network (UnionPay MoneyExpress), bringing a more borderless cross-bank transfer experience.

In addition to the above-mentioned collaborations, Yedpay has also partnered with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to focus on the joint development of the ‘Hong Kong first’ Tap-to-Phone technology, which is a brand new payment collection solution, wholly developed in Hong Kong, replacing the traditional POS machines with APP on mobile phones.





Yedpay’s vision for the future

Yedpay’s officials stated that as a start-up company located in Hong Kong, they’re committed to developing a financial technology brand that revolutionises the payment industry. Its open payment platform assists merchants with an APP to process credit card transactions and e-wallet payments in physical stores and online.

The Hong Kong-based digital payment platform integrates electronic payment technology into day to day life, which includes the creation of one of the first cashless market in Hong Kong, updated the payment methods of the Taxi industry to go digital, etc. From 2023 onwards, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative, Yedpay will expand its business abroad, with Thailand as its first stop, while making its way to other parts of the ASEAN countries. The company also plans to launch diversified financial products and strives to build an ASEAN Payment Hub to connect ASEAN, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China.





More information about Yedpay

In the early days of its establishment, Yedpay developed a payment platform in Cyberport, Hong Kong. It was launched in 2017. It is committed to developing a financial technology brand that revolutionises the payment industry. Its open payment platform assists merchants with an APP to process credit card transactions and e-wallet payments in physical stores and online.

The company’s system uses cloud technology and ensures data security. It has obtained the PCI DSS payment industry security standard level 1 certificate since 2017 and also holds the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security management system certification international standard since 2018.