Digital money transfer to Cuba now available for US consumers

Consumers using wu.com or the mobile app in the U.S. can select the new Send to Cuba option to send and track their money transfers until they are paid out in Cubas local currency at Western Unions network of 420 agent locations throughout the island nation.

Western Union is represented across every one of Cubas 16 provinces and 168 municipalities through its principal agent, Fincimex, according to the announcement.

Western Union has now enabled consumers in 29 countries to send money transfers to Cuba.