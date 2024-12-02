Digital Matrix Systems, Payfone join forces to reduce fraud

Payfone has brought trust into digital transactions via their modular Trust Platform and the Payfone Trust Score. Trust Score measures the potential risk that is associated with a digital identity that is presented, so that companies can be confident that they know who their customers are.

Through this alliance, DMS and Payfone clients will benefit from the companies’ joint commitment to minimize fraud. Payfone is also a partner in the DMS TEST/DRIVE program, which enables clients to evaluate Payfone and determine if the company’s products will add value to their business.