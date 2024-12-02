Digital marketplace Noon to expand into Egypt

The digital marketplace has made Egypt its third regional market. In a statement, Noon said it aims to bring customers in Egypt a streamlined experience, providing a range of products including electronics, fashion, beauty, baby, home and kitchen, as well as free delivery and returns.

The Noon team located in Egypt is currently in the testing phases prior to the official launch.

Moreover, the ecommerce platform has an operational customer fulfilment centre in the Greater Cairo area, with plans to include five additional centres.