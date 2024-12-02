Digital identity service Verified.Me to launch this fall in Canada

The launch of service was announced by SecureKey, which operates the network the service runs on, during Identity North conference in Toronto. In addition to banks and telcos – who provide the identity confirmation side of transactions – the company hopes the federal and some provincial governments will quickly sign on as well, according to IT World Canada.

The service installs an app on a mobile device that confirms a user’s identity, allowing businesses and governments to immediately do transactions without demanding proof of identity.

The way the solution works was demonstrated at the event where the announcement was made. It was applied to make it easier for a charitable organization to get donations from people on the go. The charity advertises for donations on a large digital screen in a mall or public place, with a QR code for a mobile device with a Verified.Me app to scan. The app confirms ID, makes a donation and emails a receipt to the donor.

Other potential uses range from using the app to prove to a landlord you are a good risk to rent an apartment or opening a new bank account online.

However, getting this to market, has taken longer than expected, as at the Identity North 2017 conference backers were hoping it would be live either late 2017 or early in 2018.