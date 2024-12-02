Digital identity: Dubai completes first phase of UAE PASS initiative

The UAE PASS digital identity platform was launched in October 2018 and aims to eventually allow citizens to access all UAE government services via smartphone with a single set of login details.

The initiative, which will eventually cover the whole United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a collaboration effort between the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The seven Dubai government entities which have been integrated so far are Dubai Department of Economic Development, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Civil Defence.

Smart Dubai, Dubai’s smart city government agency, is integrating local government entities to the platform in consecutive phases.